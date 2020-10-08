Tory Lanez Has Been Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion In The Foot

Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with assault after fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion said he shot her in the foot during an altercation this summer.

Lanez, 28, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement Thursday. Lanez also faces additional allegations of personally using a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury on the "Savage" rapper, according to court documents.

On July 12, Lanez and Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, were riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills when they got into an argument, prosecutors said. After she exited the vehicle, Lanez allegedly shot at her feet multiple times, injuring her.

The charges come nearly three months after Megan spoke publicly about the incident in an Instagram post following a report by TMZ. At the time, she didn't identify who had shot her. She named Lanez the following month, saying she was too scared to tell the police.

“I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right there because I didn’t want to die,” Megan said.

The two music artists were at a pool party in the Hollywood Hills prior to the incident. According to her account, they were in a vehicle with a friend and a security guard when an argument ensued.

In September, Lanez denied responsibility for the first time publicly in the lyrics across multiple songs in a new album called "Daystar."

"There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ..... I said all I could say on this," he wrote on Twitter at the time of the album release.

Lanez is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison, the district attorney's office said.