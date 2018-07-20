A 2-Year-Old Girl Was Accidentally Shot To Death By Her 4-Year-Old Cousin At Their California Home

In Muscoy, where this morning a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 4-year-old male cousin, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman. Bachman said there were adults in the house at the time, though it is unclear how the toddler got the gun. @sbsun https://t.co/FOcKWPJFSe

A 2-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her 4-year-old cousin after he got a hold of a gun at their home in Southern California on Friday morning, officials said.

Deputies responded to the house in Muscoy, an unincorporated area located about 50 miles east of Los Angeles, at about 9:15 a.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Cindy Bachman.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, Bachman told BuzzFeed news.

It was not immediately clear how the boy got a hold of the gun, where it was being stored, or who it belonged to, Bachman said. Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

She added that several adults were at the residence when the shooting occurred and all were cooperating with sheriff's officials.

"It's tragic that this happened," Bachman said. "I hope whatever they determine, however this child got a hold of the gun that people will listen and make sure that it doesn't happen again."