“I Hope People Call Me Insane”: Thousand Oaks Shooter Posted To Instagram During The Massacre

LOS ANGELES — The man who opened fire inside a bar in Southern California killing 12 people posted on Instagram during the massacre that he hoped people would call him “insane” and said that he “had no reason to do it,” officials confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

The shooter, 28-year-old Ian David Long, first posted on Instagram at 11:24 p.m., and again at 11:27 p.m., according to ABC News. Officials said the first report of gunfire at the Borderline Bar & Grill came in at 11:19 p.m. and that deputies arrived in three minutes, entering the building at 11:25 p.m.

“It’s too bad I won’t get to see all the illogical and pathetic reasons people will put in my mouth as to why I did it,” Long wrote in the first post, according to ABC. “Fact is I had no reason to do it, and I just thought... f***it, life is boring so why not?”



In the second post, Long said, “I hope people call me insane” and that “the only thing you people do after these shootings is ‘hopes and prayers’... or ‘keep you in my thoughts’... every time... and wonder why these keep happening.”



Ventura County Sheriff’s Captain Garo Kuredjian told BuzzFeed News the reports were accurate, adding that while he didn’t remember the specific times from the posts, it appeared that the gunman wrote them during the massacre.

Kuredjian, who personally reviewed the two Instagram posts, said he couldn’t recall specifically what the suspect wrote, but “the things about ‘they’re going to say I’m insane,’ the things about ‘they’re going to say I’m sorry or thoughts and prayers’ — I remember that.”