A British ultramarathon runner became the first woman to win a grueling 268-mile nonstop race along England's mountaintops Wednesday night, crushing the course record by 12 hours despite stopping along the course to pump breast milk for her baby.

Jasmin Paris finished the Montane Spine Race along England's Pennine Way in 83 hours, 12 minutes, and 23 seconds — almost 10 miles ahead of the second-place runner, according to race officials.

Paris, a 35-year-old small animal veterinarian from Edinburgh, Scotland, told the BBC that while she had enough frozen milk for her 14-month-old daughter she needed to pump at checkpoints along the route to prevent mastitis, inflammation of breast tissue.

"I had thought I would have stopped breastfeeding by this point and tried when Rowan was 1, but over Christmas she got two viruses and I had to go back to feeding her multiple times throughout the night to soothe her," Paris said.