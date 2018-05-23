A Florida Man Was Arrested After Telling A Playground Full Of Kids Where Babies Come From

"Parents were rushing to the area to remove their children," a police officer said.

A Florida man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after climbing on top of a playground full of children and yelling about where babies come from.



A police officer said Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, climbed to the top of the playground equipment at a park in Clearwater, Florida, Sunday afternoon and began shouting at the children, telling them "babies come out of women," according to court documents.



"He then yelled, 'They come out of their pussies,'" the officer wrote in an arrest affidavit. "At that time parents were rushing to the area to remove their children."

Ryan, who is listed as a transient, caused multiple disturbances in the area before. Earlier that day Ryan walked through a nearby pier yelling at tourists and making inappropriate comments about women's clothing and their physical attributes, the officer said.

Ryan was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and fined $118, according to online court records. He was subsequently released from custody, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.