The Nursing Facility Where An Incapacitated Woman Was Raped And Gave Birth Is Shutting Down
Board members for the facility said "it is simply not sustainable to continue to operate."
A Phoenix health care provider announced Thursday that it is closing the nursing facility where a woman with significant intellectual disabilities was raped and, as a result, gave birth.
In a statement obtained by BuzzFeed News, Hacienda Healthcare said its board voted Feb. 1 to shut down the Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled.
"The Hacienda Healthcare Board of Directors, after a great deal of careful consideration, has come to understand that it is simply not sustainable to continue to operate our Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled," the board said.
The Phoenix-based healthcare company said it has notified the state of the board's decision and is working to transfer clients to other facilities.
"The care of our patients remains our top priority and we will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth transition for them and their families," the board said in its statement.
The woman, who has been incapacitated as a result of childhood seizures, gave birth to a boy on Dec. 29. Staff at the facility had no idea the 29-year-old patient, who was in Hacienda’s care since she was 3 years old, was pregnant until she was giving birth.
Nathan Dorceus Sutherland, 36, a licensed nurse who was responsible for the woman's care, was arrested Jan. 23 after officials said a DNA test revealed he was the baby boy's father.
Sutherland faces one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday, according to online Maricopa County court records.
According to police, the baby boy is being cared for by his maternal family.
In the wake of the incident, the state ordered Hacienda to hire a third party to manage the day-to-day operations at the facility.
In a statement emailed to BuzzFeed News, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, one of the agencies that required the healthcare company to contract with a third-party manager, called the company's decision to close the facility "disturbing."
"We want to find a path forward that is in the best interests of the patients — and this approach is not it," the department said in a statement. "State agencies are exhausting all efforts to bring this to a conclusion that is beneficial to the patients, some of whom have been at this facility nearly their entire lives. They are the ones who should come first, without question. This approach simply does not meet that test."
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.