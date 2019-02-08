The Nursing Facility Where An Incapacitated Woman Was Raped And Gave Birth Is Shutting Down

A Phoenix health care provider announced Thursday that it is closing the nursing facility where a woman with significant intellectual disabilities was raped and, as a result, gave birth.

In a statement obtained by BuzzFeed News, Hacienda Healthcare said its board voted Feb. 1 to shut down the Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled.

"The Hacienda Healthcare Board of Directors, after a great deal of careful consideration, has come to understand that it is simply not sustainable to continue to operate our Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled," the board said.

The Phoenix-based healthcare company said it has notified the state of the board's decision and is working to transfer clients to other facilities.

"The care of our patients remains our top priority and we will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth transition for them and their families," the board said in its statement.



The woman, who has been incapacitated as a result of childhood seizures, gave birth to a boy on Dec. 29. Staff at the facility had no idea the 29-year-old patient, who was in Hacienda’s care since she was 3 years old, was pregnant until she was giving birth.