BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

J.R. Smith Basically Lost Game 1 Of The NBA Finals With The Most Epic Fail In Sports History

news

J.R. Smith Basically Lost Game 1 Of The NBA Finals With The Most Epic Fail In Sports History

"What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win the series?"

By Stephanie K. Baer

Headshot of Stephanie K. Baer

Stephanie K. Baer

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 1, 2018, at 1:41 a.m. ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night after the most bizarre and possibly the worst play ever in sports history.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

With 4.7 seconds left in the game, the Cavs' J.R. Smith dribbled out the clock. Problem was, it was a tie game.

What was J.R. doing? 😐
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

What was J.R. doing? 😐

Reply Retweet Favorite

The game went into overtime and the Golden State Warriors won 124–114.

It looks like Smith thought the Cavaliers were ahead, but they were actually tied 107–107 when he got the rebound from a free throw.

“I thought we were ahead.” - JR Smith
Agent of NBA Chaos @World_Wide_Wob

“I thought we were ahead.” - JR Smith

Reply Retweet Favorite

Coach Tyronn Lue also said at the postgame conference that "he thought we were up one."

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Smith told reporters afterward that he knew the game was tied.

JR Smith: "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off. I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me."
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

JR Smith: "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off. I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me."

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off," Smith said. "If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me."

The mind-blowing defeat was especially devastating for LeBron James, who, in his eighth straight NBA finals, scored 51 points for the Cavaliers.

Greg M. Cooper / USA TODAY Sports

James' face when Smith dribbles past him really says it all.

[SCREAMING INTERNALLY]
CBS Sports @CBSSports

[SCREAMING INTERNALLY]

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, of course, the memes are even better.

#NBAFinals
Nat @natt0

#NBAFinals

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
When the Chopped contestant goes to the ice cream machine
Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler

When the Chopped contestant goes to the ice cream machine

Reply Retweet Favorite
“HOW THE F—- YOU HEARING ‘YANNY’?” #nbafinals
nascarcasm @nascarcasm

“HOW THE F—- YOU HEARING ‘YANNY’?” #nbafinals

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is why I hate group projects
Brit Bennett @britrbennett

This is why I hate group projects

Reply Retweet Favorite

It truly was a historic play.

Put this in the Smithsonian
Dub @WMsDiary

Put this in the Smithsonian

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

SPOILER ALERT: The plot of Avengers: Infinity War even made an appearance.

“We almost had the glove off, Star Lord. Why would you do that?”
Frank Pallotta @frankpallotta

“We almost had the glove off, Star Lord. Why would you do that?”

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win this series?"

What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win this series?
Jedi🧐 @jayrashad__

What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win this series?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Drake, too.

Michael Swander @MichaelSwander

Reply Retweet Favorite

But no one seems to know exactly what he was doing.

@jayrashad__
sherean @sherean

@jayrashad__

Reply Retweet Favorite

Game 2 tip-off is at 5 p.m. PST Sunday.

#NBAFinals
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

#NBAFinals

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT