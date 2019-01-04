Five Teen Girls Were Killed In A Fire That Broke Out In An "Escape Room" In Poland
Authorities said the girls were 15 years old and celebrating one of their birthdays when the fire broke out.
Five teenage girls were killed and one man was injured in a fire that broke out at an "escape room" game venue in northern Poland on Friday.
Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski told TVN24 the girls were 15 years old and celebrating one of their birthdays when the fire broke out at the escape room in the city of Koszalin.
Monika Kosiec, a spokesperson for Koszalin police, said their bodies were found after firefighters extinguished the fire around 5 p.m., the Associated Press reported. A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with burns.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Escape rooms are commercially operated adventure games in which players are "locked" inside a room or a building and must solve a series of clues or riddles to escape.
On Twitter, Brudzinski expressed condolences for the victims' families and said they could count on the support of the Polish government.
He added that he has instructed fire officials to initiate safety measures in all escape room venues in the country, of which there are more than 1,000, according to the Guardian.
Polish President Andrzej Duda called the incident a "crushing tragedy" on Twitter.
