Five Teen Girls Were Killed In A Fire That Broke Out In An "Escape Room" In Poland

Police secure the scene of the fire in Koszalin, Poland, on Jan. 4.

Five teenage girls were killed and one man was injured in a fire that broke out at an "escape room" game venue in northern Poland on Friday.

Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski told TVN24 the girls were 15 years old and celebrating one of their birthdays when the fire broke out at the escape room in the city of Koszalin.

Monika Kosiec, a spokesperson for Koszalin police, said their bodies were found after firefighters extinguished the fire around 5 p.m., the Associated Press reported. A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with burns.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.