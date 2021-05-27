Three Officers Were Charged With Murder And Manslaughter In The Killing Of A Black Man In Washington

Three police officers in Washington state were charged with murder and manslaughter on Thursday in the 2020 killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died after being tackled and restrained by cops while walking home from a convenience store.

Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank, 35, and Matthew Collins, 38, both face second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges, while officer Timothy Rankine, 32, was charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced.

The charges mark the first time the attorney general's office has filed criminal charges against police officers for the unlawful use of deadly force, and only the second time homicide charges have been filed against law enforcement officials since Washington voters adopted a measure that made it easier to criminally charge cops who wrongly use deadly force.



On March 3, 2020, Ellis was walking home after stopping by 7-Eleven to get a box of donuts and some water around 11:21 p.m. when he encountered Collins and Burbank, who were sitting in a patrol car at the intersection of 96th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South. Witnesses said that as Ellis walked by the car he appeared to briefly talk with the officers in "just a casual conversation," according to probable cause documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court.



But as Ellis began to walk away, witnesses said, Burbank "abruptly swung open" the passenger-side door, knocking Ellis to his knees, according to the documents. The officers then exited the vehicle, tackled Ellis, and repeatedly struck him. Video footage from witnesses shows Collins putting Ellis into a neck restraint as he screamed and Burbank firing his stun gun at the man's chest.

A couple of minutes later, the documents state, a doorbell security camera captured audio of Ellis saying, "Can't breathe, sir. Can't breathe!" Shortly after that, Rankine arrived in another patrol car. At this time, Ellis was in handcuffs and on his stomach as Burbank applied pressure to his back and Collins held his leg. Rankine then ran over and started to also apply pressure to his back, according to the documents. As additional officers arrived and pinned him down, Ellis continued to say he couldn't breathe. They then hogtied Ellis, wrapping a strap around his legs and tying it to the handcuffs behind his back.

Paramedics pronounced Ellis dead at the scene.