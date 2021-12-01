Conservative Supreme Court Justices Are Poised To Roll Back Abortion Rights, But It’s Not Clear How Far They’ll Go

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Conservative members of the Supreme Court seemed inclined to chip away at, if not outright overturn, what has been for decades a key tenet of reproductive rights in the US — that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb — during arguments Wednesday in a case that could have drastic consequences for the country and its highest court. The case before the court concerns a Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the state is calling on the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal nationwide almost 50 years ago, and uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban. If the court rules in the state’s favor, as it seems likely to do based on Wednesday’s arguments, nationwide access to abortion care could crumble. Large swaths of the South and Midwest will likely try to eliminate abortion access, forcing people to travel to other states where reproductive rights are protected or face the risks of carrying unwanted pregnancies to term or ending them in another way.

When the Supreme Court issues an opinion on the case, which likely won’t come until late May or June, it will be the first time the justices will rule on the constitutionality of a law that prohibits abortion before a fetus is viable since Roe. Legal experts say it’s unlikely that the court, even with its 6-3 conservative majority, will explicitly overturn Roe because of the political blowback that would provoke. But even a more narrow ruling could have devastating implications for reproductive rights. “Without viability, there will be no stopping point,” said Julie Rikelman, senior director of litigation at the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing Jackson Women's Health, the last remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi.

