A veteran who has post-traumatic stress disorder is facing attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle into a group of pedestrians in Northern California on Tuesday, injuring eight people.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the man, 34-year-old Isaiah Joel Peoples, veered into the crowded crosswalk at El Camino Real toward Sunnyvale Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, striking seven of the eight victims before crashing into a tree.

Officials said Peoples did not slow down and appeared to accelerate as he drove toward the pedestrians.

"This was an intentional act," police Capt. Jim Choi told reporters Wednesday.

Police investigators are recommending Peoples be charged with eight counts of attempted murder.



Phan S. Ngo, chief of the Sunnyvale Public Safety Department, said six of the eight victims were transported to local hospitals. Two victims were treated and released at the scene.

The victims included a 9-year-old boy, who sustained minor injuries, and a 13-year-old girl, who was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon. Two men and one woman who suffered major injuries were in stable condition, Ngo said. The 9-year-old and another adult man were released from the hospital.

Peoples did not sustain any apparent injuries and was taken into custody.