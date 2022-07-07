Elizabeth Holmes’ Ex-Boyfriend Sunny Balwani Was Found Guilty Of Defrauding Investors And Patients In The Theranos Case

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was found guilty of conspiring with the former Silicon Valley CEO and defrauding investors and patients who used their blood testing services with misleading and false statements about the capabilities of their company’s technology.

A federal jury convicted Balwani, who joined Theranos’s board in 2009 and then served as its president and chief operating officer until 2016, of 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy following a lengthy trial that faced numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, plus a fine of $250,000. Balwani could also be ordered to pay restitution. A judge will determine his sentence at a later date.

Balwani’s verdict comes months after Holmes was convicted of one count of conspiring to defraud and three counts of defrauding investors, and acquitted of defrauding patients. Holmes, whose attorneys have said they will appeal, is due to be sentenced in September.

At Theranos, Holmes sought to revolutionize medicine with a blood-testing device that was supposedly faster, cheaper, and more accurate than all existing commercial lab equipment. The company’s machine, which was much smaller than other blood analyzers, could purportedly run hundreds of tests on just a few drops of blood, but, in reality, it could run only a small number of the tests and its results were rife with inaccuracies, a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed in 2015. Instead, Theranos relied on commercially available machines to run most of its tests, diluting the drops of blood to increase volume for some tests and using much larger samples drawn from patients’ arms for others. The company eventually dissolved in 2018 after Holmes and Balwani were indicted.