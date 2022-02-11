A Former Air Force Sergeant And Suspected Boogaloo Extremist Has Pleaded Guilty To Killing A Federal Security Officer
Steven Carrillo was accused of trying to take advantage of the national protests when he traveled to Oakland to kill the officer. The changed plea comes after prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty.
A former Air Force sergeant and suspected member of the extremist "boogaloo" movement has pleaded guilty to killing a federal security officer in Oakland during racial injustice protests in 2020.
The ex-military officer, Steven Carrillo, changed his plea Friday after federal prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty. Instead, he now faces life in prison when he's sentenced.
According to prosecutors, Carrillo and an alleged accomplice, Robert Alvin Justus Jr., were looking to use the cover of protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd when they traveled to Oakland on May 29, 2020, to target police.
Carrillo was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder after prosecutors said he opened fire outside the Ronald V. Dellums federal courthouse, killing Protective Security Officer David Patrick Underwood and injuring a second officer.
"There is no evidence that these men had an intention to join the demonstration in Oakland," the FBI's Jack Bennett said at a June 2020 news conference. "They came to Oakland to kill cops."
Carrillo is believed to be linked with the extremist movement known as boogaloo, whose members expect, and are seeking to provoke, a second civil war. In recent years, boogaloo members have looked at mass protests and civil unrest as an opportunity to cause chaos and prompt violence, according to federal officials.
Justus, who allegedly drove the vehicle from which Carrillo carried out the attack, is facing two charges of aiding and abetting murder and attempted murder.
The fatal shooting in Oakland sparked an eight-day search that led authorities to Ben Lomond, California, where Carrillo allegedly opened fire on Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies, killing Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and wounding others. He is facing a slew of felony charges and enhancements, including murder, in state court in connection with that incident.