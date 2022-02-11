A Former Air Force Sergeant And Suspected Boogaloo Extremist Has Pleaded Guilty To Killing A Federal Security Officer

A former Air Force sergeant and suspected member of the extremist "boogaloo" movement has pleaded guilty to killing a federal security officer in Oakland during racial injustice protests in 2020.

The ex-military officer, Steven Carrillo, changed his plea Friday after federal prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty. Instead, he now faces life in prison when he's sentenced.

According to prosecutors, Carrillo and an alleged accomplice, Robert Alvin Justus Jr., were looking to use the cover of protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd when they traveled to Oakland on May 29, 2020, to target police.

Carrillo was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder after prosecutors said he opened fire outside the Ronald V. Dellums federal courthouse, killing Protective Security Officer David Patrick Underwood and injuring a second officer.