Top Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Miller said he had been working remotely and self-isolating for several days before testing positive.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Posted on October 6, 2020, at 8:35 p.m. ET

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, the latest of a growing number of people in President Donald Trump's orbit who have contracted the virus over the past week.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Miller said he had been working remotely and self-isolating for several days before testing positive for COVID-19.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday," Miller said in the statement. "Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”

Since Thursday, more than a dozen White House staffers and senior Republicans have said they have contracted COVID-19, including the president, the first lady, the press secretary, and three senators.

Miller traveled with Trump to rallies in Pennsylvania on Sept. 26 and in Minnesota on Sept. 30, days before the president announced his own positive test results. Miller also helped Trump prepare for the Sept. 29 presidential debate, along with several other advisers who have since tested positive.

His wife, Katie Miller, who works for Vice President Mike Pence, contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. She tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to multiple news outlets.

Over the summer, Stephen Miller's grandmother died of COVID-19. His uncle blamed the Trump administration for her death.

