A Colorado School Shooter Was Convicted Of Murder In The Killing Of His Classmate

The older of two suspects in the STEM School shooting in a Denver-area suburb that killed one student and injured eight others was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges.

A Douglas County jury found Devon Erickson, 20, guilty of all 46 counts he was charged with following several hours of deliberation and a three-week trial that featured testimony from dozens of witnesses, including his accomplice Alec McKinney, who is serving a life sentence plus 38 years after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and other charges last year.

Erickson now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is due to be sentenced later this year following a pre-sentencing investigation.

On May 7, 2019, authorities say McKinney and Erickson opened fire in a British literature class at the Highlands Ranch school, killing 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and injuring several other students.



McKinney, who was 16 at the time of the shooting but charged as an adult, said he and Erickson planned the shooting together, while the defense argued that Erickson was manipulated into participating.

Last week, in his first public testimony since the shooting, McKinney told the jury that the plan was to blame him for the plot and then for Erickson to kill him because "I didn't really care about my life nor what was said of me after I was gone," the Denver Post reported.

"The end of the plan, after everyone was dead, he was going to shoot me to make it look like he attempted to save everyone, and ultimately he wanted to come off as the hero,” McKinney testified, according to the Post.