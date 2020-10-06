 Skip To Content
The White St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns At Protesters Were Indicted By A Grand Jury On Evidence Tampering

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were previously charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 6, 2020, at 7:04 p.m. ET

Posted on October 6, 2020, at 7:01 p.m. ET

Laurie Skrivan / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

A grand jury has indicted the white couple who were captured on video pointing guns at protesters in St. Louis this summer, their attorney said Tuesday.

Joel Schwartz, an attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, told BuzzFeed News his clients were indicted on charges of evidence tampering, in addition to charges of unlawful use of a weapon, which were originally filed by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Schwartz said he has not seen the indictment and could not comment on the tampering charges.

A spokesperson for Gardner did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

In July, Gardner charged the McCloskeys with one felony count each of unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly exhibiting weapons "readily capable of lethal use, in an angry or threatening manner," according to charging documents.

In video footage of the June 28 incident, Mark is seen carrying an assault rifle while Patricia holds up a handgun as they stand outside their mansion. The video shows the couple yelling at protesters, who were marching toward the mayor's home, and pointing their guns at them.

The McCloskeys, who are personal injury attorneys and live in a private community, have said they felt threatened by the protesters. Speaking outside the courthouse in St. Louis on Tuesday, Mark criticized officials for not prosecuting protesters for trespassing and instead going after them "for doing no more than exercising [their] 2nd Amendment rights," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"The government chooses to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our right to defend ourselves, our home, our property, and our family, and now we're getting drug here time after time after time, and for what?" he said.

