The San Francisco Giants CEO Got Into A Physical Altercation With His Wife On Video
"Oh my god, help," the woman is heard yelling. San Francisco police are investigating the incident.
San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer got into a physical altercation with his wife and caused her to fall to the ground in a public plaza Friday, an incident that was captured on video.
The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Baer stepping over his wife Pam, who is seated in a chair, and grabbing her by the wrist as she screams and yells, "Oh my god, help." She falls to the ground as the Major League Baseball team executive apparently wrestles something from her right hand.
In a second clip, Baer is seen walking away with a phone in one hand and a coffee in the other.
"Stop, Pam. Stop," Baer says, the video shows, as his wife repeatedly says "Oh my god" in the background.
In a statement emailed to BuzzFeed News, the couple said they were arguing about a family issue that has since been "resolved."
"Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter," read the statement released by the Giants. "We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue."
Larry Baer told the San Francisco Chronicle: "My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing."
San Francisco police are aware of the incident and investigating, officer Joseph Tomlinson told BuzzFeed News.
Baer has served in a variety of leadership roles with the Giants organization since 1992. He became CEO in 2012.
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
