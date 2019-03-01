The San Francisco Giants CEO Got Into A Physical Altercation With His Wife On Video

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer got into a physical altercation with his wife and caused her to fall to the ground in a public plaza Friday, an incident that was captured on video.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Baer stepping over his wife Pam, who is seated in a chair, and grabbing her by the wrist as she screams and yells, "Oh my god, help." She falls to the ground as the Major League Baseball team executive apparently wrestles something from her right hand.

In a second clip, Baer is seen walking away with a phone in one hand and a coffee in the other.

"Stop, Pam. Stop," Baer says, the video shows, as his wife repeatedly says "Oh my god" in the background.