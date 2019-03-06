Arizona Sen. Martha McSally Said She Was Raped By A Superior While Serving In The Air Force

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, the first American woman pilot to fly in combat, revealed Wednesday that she was raped in the Air Force by a superior officer.

The Republican senator made the comments during a Senate subcommittee hearing on sexual assault allegations in the US Armed Forces.

“I am also a military sexual assault survivor, but unlike so many brave survivors I didn’t report being sexually assaulted,” McSally said. “Like so many women and men I didn’t trust the system at the time. I blamed myself. I was ashamed and confused and I thought I was strong but felt powerless.”



McSally has previously spoken before about "awful experiences in the military on the spectrum of abuse of power and sexual assault" during her 26 years in the military, and about allegedly being sexually abused by a high school coach.



"The perpetrators abused their position of power in profound ways and in one case I was preyed upon and then raped by a superior officer," she said.