Seattle Public Schools Are Closing For Two Weeks To Slow The Spread Of The Coronavirus

Seattle's public schools will shut their doors for at least two weeks starting Thursday, a first for a major public school district in the US, as officials in the state of Washington enforce more drastic measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a letter to students' families Wednesday, school district officials described the closures as a "necessary action" that aimed to "disrupt widespread infection." The district includes 104 schools with 53,627 students.

"The decision to close the district was extremely difficult," the letter said. "We know that closing our schools will impact our most vulnerable families and we recognize that working families depend on the consistency and predictability of supports and services our schools offer. We are working with partners and the city to determine how to best mitigate the impact closing schools will have on working families."



The decision comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee banned gatherings and events of more than 250 people in three counties, including King County — where Seattle is located and which has been the hardest hit by the outbreak.