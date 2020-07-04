A Car Struck Two People After Driving Through A Protest-Related Freeway Closure In Seattle

"My hope is, as a result of this tragedy, protesters will reconsider their desire to be on the interstate because I cannot guarantee their safety, plain and simple."

James Anderson via AP

A driver struck two people with his car in Seattle early Saturday after driving onto a freeway that was closed because of protests against police brutality. Video of the incident, which occurred at about 1:36 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5, shows the car speeding down the freeway and then plowing into the group of protesters, launching the two individuals into the air.

The victims, identified by officials as a 32-year-old Bellingham woman and a 24-year-old Seattle woman, were transported to Harborview Medical Center. The 32-year-old was in serious condition, while the 24-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was in critical condition, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver, who continued driving down the freeway after the collision, has been arrested and booked at King County Jail. Charges against the man, a 27-year-old Seattle resident whose name has not yet been released, are pending. Trooper Chase Van Cleave told BuzzFeed News the suspect is expected to face two counts of vehicular assault and one count for felony hit and run.

Here are two pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck two protesters on I-5 this morning. Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation.

Diaz Love, who protesters have identified as one of the two victims, livestreamed the demonstration on Facebook in a nearly two hour-long video. In the last 14 seconds, people are heard shouting that a car is coming as they run across the roadway before a loud crash is heard and the video abruptly ends.