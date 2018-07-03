"I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out," Kristin Mink, a teacher in Washington, DC, told the EPA administrator as he ate lunch.

Kristin Mink was eating lunch with her family at a restaurant in Washington, DC, on Monday when she spotted Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt three tables away from her.

"I had to say something," Mink, a teacher, wrote on Facebook. "He’s corrupt, he’s a liar, he’s a climate change denier, and as a public servant, he should not be able to go out in public without hearing from the citizens he’s hurting."

So, carrying her 2-year-old son on her hip, Mink walked up to Pruitt's table and calmly urged him to resign in a short speech, a video of the encounter shows.

"This is my son. He loves animals, he loves clean air, he loves clean water," she told Pruitt, who sat quietly and listened to her speak. "Meanwhile, you’re slashing strong fuel standards … paying about $50 a night to stay in a DC condo that's connected to an energy lobbying firm while approving their dirty sands pipeline.

"We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all of us including our children. So I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out."