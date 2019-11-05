Thousands Of Scientists Around The World Declared A Climate Emergency And Warned Of "Untold Suffering"

More than 11,000 scientists from around the world issued a dire warning Tuesday that the world must take immediate action to fundamentally alter a range of human activities to avert "untold suffering due to the climate crisis."

In a statement published in the journal BioScience, the scientists declared that Earth is facing a "climate emergency" and that despite continued warnings about "insufficient progress" over the last several decades greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase, posing "increasingly damaging effects on the Earth's climate."



"An immense increase of scale in endeavors to conserve our biosphere is needed to avoid untold suffering due to the climate crisis," they wrote.

The group, which includes experts from 153 countries, cited increases in human and livestock populations, meat production, world gross domestic product (GDP), tree cover loss, air travel, fossil fuel consumption, and carbon dioxide emissions as factors that have contributed to the crisis.

The scientists said they were encouraged by decreases in global fertility rates, decelerated forest loss in the Amazon rainforest, and increases in the use of solar and wind power. However, they also noted the decline in fertility rates has slowed in recent years and the rate of deforestation in the Amazon has started to increase again. And, despite increases in consumption of cleaner sources of energy, consumption of solar and wind energy was still 28 times smaller than fossil fuels last year.

The new warning comes just a day after President Donald Trump officially notified the United Nations that he would withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

