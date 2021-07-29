Scarlett Johansson Is Suing Disney For Releasing "Black Widow" On Its Streaming Service

Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Company for making Black Widow available on its Disney+ streaming service the same day as the film's theatrical release, saying she was promised an exclusive release in theaters.

In a complaint submitted to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, attorneys for Johansson are seeking unspecified monetary and punitive damages, arguing that the simultaneous release of her Avengers' character's first solo film violated that promise — and cost Johansson money. Sources told the Wall Street Journal the decision to release the movie on Disney+ cost the actor more than $50 million.

“It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so," Johansson's attorney John Berlinski said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. "But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court."

According to the complaint, Marvel and Johansson agreed that her compensation for Black Widow would "be based largely on 'box office' receipts" and so to "maximize these receipts, and thereby protect her financial interests" the actor made the studio promise the movie would be exclusively released in theaters. Her attorneys wrote that the studio's parent company, Disney, "was well aware of this promise," but released the movie on Disney+ anyway.

"The reasons for this were twofold," the complaint states, alleging that the company "wanted to lure" viewers away from the theater and to its streaming service "where it could keep the revenues for itself" and grow its subscriber base and "substantially devalue Ms Johansson's agreement and thereby enrich itself."