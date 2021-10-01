 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Scarlett Johansson And Disney Have Settled Her Lawsuit Over The Release Of "Black Widow" On Disney+

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Scarlett Johansson And Disney Have Settled Her Lawsuit Over The Release Of "Black Widow" On Disney+

A source previously estimated that the release of the movie on streaming the same day it premiered in theaters cost her $50 million.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 30, 2021, at 8:38 p.m. ET

Vianney Le Caer / AP

Scarlett Johansson in 2020

Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Company have settled a lawsuit over the release of Black Widow on the streaming service Disney+ the same day it premiered in theaters.

In statements provided to BuzzFeed News on Thursday afternoon, Johansson and Alan Bergman, the chair of Disney Studios Content, said they were pleased to have resolved the dispute and were excited to continue collaborating. The details of the settlement were not disclosed.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," the actor said. "I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team."

Bergman said Disney appreciated Johansson's contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was looking forward to working with the actor "on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

The actor sued Disney in late July, saying that the release of her Avengers character's first solo film in theaters and Disney+ on the same day was a breach of her contract, which tied much of her compensation to box office ticket sales. Sources close to Johansson told BuzzFeed News at the time that the move had cost her an estimated $50 million.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.