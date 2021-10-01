Scarlett Johansson And Disney Have Settled Her Lawsuit Over The Release Of "Black Widow" On Disney+

Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Company have settled a lawsuit over the release of Black Widow on the streaming service Disney+ the same day it premiered in theaters.



In statements provided to BuzzFeed News on Thursday afternoon, Johansson and Alan Bergman, the chair of Disney Studios Content, said they were pleased to have resolved the dispute and were excited to continue collaborating. The details of the settlement were not disclosed.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," the actor said. "I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team."



Bergman said Disney appreciated Johansson's contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was looking forward to working with the actor "on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

The actor sued Disney in late July, saying that the release of her Avengers character's first solo film in theaters and Disney+ on the same day was a breach of her contract, which tied much of her compensation to box office ticket sales. Sources close to Johansson told BuzzFeed News at the time that the move had cost her an estimated $50 million.