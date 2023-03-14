Even before taking office in 2020, Boudin, who ran on promises of criminal justice reform and holding law enforcement responsible, butted heads with local police. The San Francisco Police Officers Association spent more than $650,000 to oppose Boudin’s campaign in the 2019 election, arguing that his policies would make the city less safe. The fight continued throughout Boudin’s tenure and ultimately fueled the effort to recall him after just two and a half years in office. His opponents argued that his policies were too lenient on criminals, and despite overall decreases in crime, voters blamed him for the city’s challenges with homelessness, property crimes, and drug addiction.

Then came Jenkins, a former assistant district attorney who was appointed to the job by the city’s more moderate Democratic mayor London Breed. Since taking office in July, Jenkins, who won the November election to serve out the rest of Boudin’s term, has enacted harsher penalties for drug dealers and a new policy to charge juveniles as adults in some cases. Meanwhile, she has reduced staffing in the unit that investigates law enforcement and delayed the cases against Samayoa and Kenneth Cha, another San Francisco police officer charged with killing an unarmed Black man.

In a Feb. 8 letter to Bonta’s office explaining her decision not to move forward with the Samayoa case, Jenkins claimed the problems arose after she and Darby Williams, the assistant district attorney who oversees police misconduct investigations, were approached by investigators who previously worked on the case. In conversations with Jenkins and Williams, the investigators raised concerns about how the case was filed, including that some in the office had determined in 2018 — before Boudin was elected — that the case was “not prosecutable.” Jenkins and Williams provided this information to Samayoa’s attorneys, who then used it to accuse Boudin of "egregious prosecutorial misconduct" for having withheld those details.

Jenkins said the new information had created a “conflict” with her office and contributed to her conclusion that she could not “ethically proceed” with the prosecution. But the state attorney general’s office has said the supposed “conflict” presented by Jenkins was not a conflict at all .

Jenkins’s explanation for why she cannot proceed with the case is more of a smokescreen than the ethical quandary she’s made it out to be, said George Bisharat, a former San Francisco public defender and professor emeritus at the UC College of the Law, San Francisco.

“I can summarize what I think of these arguments, and that is with the word nonsense,” Bisharat, an expert on criminal procedure and law, told BuzzFeed News.

It’s routine for there to be disagreements within district attorney’s offices about the strength of a case, he said, and those discussions are typically not considered evidence that prosecutors are required to turn over to the defense team.

“I can’t read the mind of Brooke Jenkins,” Bisharat said, “but it sure looks to me like this is a way to dismiss a case that she, for whatever reason, doesn't want to prosecute — but without accepting the responsibility for making that decision and instead sluffing it off on some manufactured claim of a conflict and simultaneously smearing Chesa Boudin.”

Since taking office, Jenkins has faced criticism for stalling the cases against Samayoa and Cha and leaving the victims’ families in the dark. In a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed last month, Cleo Moore, whose son Sean Moore was shot by officer Kenneth Cha on Jan. 6, 2017, and later died from his injuries, said she has received “zero updates” from Jenkins’s office and has no idea whether she plans to pursue the manslaughter charges Boudin filed against Cha in 2021.

“As a candidate, Jenkins ran on a platform that said she would prioritize victims’ rights,” Moore wrote. “Why isn’t she supporting our family?”