San Francisco's DA Says The Criminal Case Against A Cop Who Shot An Unarmed Black Man Was "Political" And Won't Take It To Trial

Prosecutors are planning to dismiss the case against the first San Francisco cop to face charges for killing someone while on duty after the alleged victim's family feared for months that the new district attorney wasn't serious about holding law enforcement accountable.

In a Feb. 8 letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta that was obtained by BuzzFeed News, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office intends to dismiss the charges against former police officer Chris Samayoa "unless [the state] decides to step in and take over the case." Jenkins, who was appointed to the job in July following the recall of former San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin, said her office now believes that the case "was not in fact filed in good faith."

"It appears that the case was filed for political reasons and not in the interests of justice," Jenkins wrote. "I cannot pursue this case out of political convenience. Given the conflicts that have arisen, the evidentiary problems, and the complete lack of good faith surrounding the filing of this matter, we cannot ethically proceed with this prosecution."

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News Thursday, Jenkins confirmed her decision to not move forward with the case, saying that she has "an obligation to only pursue cases that are filed in good faith and that we believe we can prosecute."

"I am committed to holding police and law enforcement accountable any time we can prove that they are in violation of the law," she said. "In support of the family’s wishes, we have asked the California Attorney General’s Office to independently review this case because of the conflicts and issues that have arisen and we will assist their office in any way that we can.”

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they have received the request and are reviewing it.

On Dec. 1, 2017, Samayoa shot and killed 42-year-old Keita O’Neil, who led police on a chase after allegedly carjacking a state lottery minivan. Body camera footage showed that Samayoa, a rookie cop who was in his fourth day of a field training program, fired his weapon through the glass window of the patrol car he was riding in, striking O’Neil as he ran by after jumping out of the van. Samayoa was fired and, almost three years later, charged with manslaughter and assault under Boudin's tenure.