A 26-Year-Old Man Has Been Arrested After A Chaotic Shootout In Downtown Sacramento Left 6 People Dead

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the chaotic shootout that left six people dead and a dozen others injured in downtown Sacramento, police announced Monday.

The suspect, identified as Dandrae Martin, was booked on suspicion of assault and illegal possession of a firearm, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement. Officials did not explain Martin's alleged involvement in the early morning shooting on Sunday, describing him only as "a related suspect."

He has not yet been formally charged, Shelly Orio, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County District Attorney's office told BuzzFeed News. According to online inmate records, Martin has an outstanding warrant out of Riverside County.



He is due to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's booking system.

Authorities said six people were killed and 12 others were injured when multiple shooters opened fire outside bars and nightclubs near 10th and K streets around 2 a.m. Sunday as the businesses were closing. Video posted by KCRA 3 showed a fight on the street followed by the sounds of dozens of gunshots, causing crowds of people to run. Police said they are investigating whether the altercation was connected to the shooting.