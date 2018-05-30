Roseanne Publicly Apologized To Valerie Jarrett While Sharing Conspiracy Theories About Her

This all happened less than a day after Barr said she was leaving Twitter “forever.”

Roseanne Barr just couldn't stay away from Twitter.

After apologizing Tuesday morning for a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Barr wrote that she was "leaving Twitter." But about 11 hours later, she was back on the social media platform, retweeting conspiracy theories about the black White House aide's ethnicity and religion, and tweeting that she thought Jarrett was "Saudi."

The tweets and retweets — many of which were later deleted — came just hours after ABC canceled Barr's show Roseanne after the actor wrote early Tuesday that Jarrett was the "baby" of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood political party and Planet of the Apes. Barr apologized to Jarrett for the initial tweet, just before announcing her departure from Twitter.