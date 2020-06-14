Police Said A Black Man Hanged Himself. Officials Are Calling For An Outside Investigation Into His Death
"My brother was not suicidal," the man's sister said during a rally. "He wasn't."
Officials are requesting an independent investigation into the death of a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in California this week after police ruled his death a suicide.
Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Poncitlán Square across from Palmdale City Hall at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it appeared Fuller killed himself, but, amid global protests against racial violence, his family, friends, and others in the community have expressed skepticism about the conclusion.
"We really want to find out the truth of what really happened," his sister Diamond Alexander said during a rally at the public square Saturday. "Everything that they've been telling us has not been right. ... My brother was not suicidal. He wasn't."
On Saturday night, Palmdale city officials said they supported county leaders and state legislators in requesting that the state Attorney General's office conduct an independent investigation into the incident.
"The City of Palmdale joined the family and the community’s call for justice, which includes a full investigation into his death," the city said in a statement. "The City will settle for nothing less than a thorough accounting of this matter."
More than 200,000 people have signed a petition calling on the city and the sheriff's department to conduct a thorough investigation and release security footage and the 911 call reporting his death.
Officials have said there is no security footage available. Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said there are only two cameras in the square and that both are low-resolution and follow traffic in real time, but don't record, according to LAist.
"During such a heightened time with the Black Lives Matter movement and the city’s quickness to call his death a suicide before any investigation, there is reason to believe that Robert’s death was a lynching," the petition said.
A final cause and manner of death is pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Hundreds gathered in the Palmdale square where Fuller's body was found Saturday to demand justice before marching through the city.
His friend Tommie Anderson told LAist she last saw Fuller at a nearby 7-11 a couple weeks ago and that they had talked about the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd. She said Fuller was excited about the Black Lives Matter movement and that they were also planning a trip to Las Vegas later this summer.
"He didn't come to his park and hang himself," Anderson said. "Somebody brought him here and did this to him."
