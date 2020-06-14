Police Said A Black Man Hanged Himself. Officials Are Calling For An Outside Investigation Into His Death

Officials are requesting an independent investigation into the death of a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in California this week after police ruled his death a suicide.

Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Poncitlán Square across from Palmdale City Hall at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it appeared Fuller killed himself, but, amid global protests against racial violence, his family, friends, and others in the community have expressed skepticism about the conclusion.

"We really want to find out the truth of what really happened," his sister Diamond Alexander said during a rally at the public square Saturday. "Everything that they've been telling us has not been right. ... My brother was not suicidal. He wasn't."

On Saturday night, Palmdale city officials said they supported county leaders and state legislators in requesting that the state Attorney General's office conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

"The City of Palmdale joined the family and the community’s call for justice, which includes a full investigation into his death," the city said in a statement. "The City will settle for nothing less than a thorough accounting of this matter."