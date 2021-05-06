A Sixth-Grade Girl Shot Two Students And An Employee At A School In Idaho

A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there on May 6, 2021.

A sixth-grade girl shot two other students and an adult employee at a middle school in Rigby, Idaho, Thursday morning, officials said.

Just after 9 a.m., the girl pulled a handgun out of her backpack and fired multiple rounds in a hallway and outside the Rigby Middle School building, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said. A teacher disarmed the student and detained her until law enforcement arrived and took her into custody.

The victims were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition, a spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Fire Department told BuzzFeed News. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to recover, the hospital’s trauma medical director, Michael Lemon, told reporters.

Lemon said the adult patient had been treated and released and expected the two pediatric patients could be discharged as early as Friday. He said it was “an absolute blessing” that their injuries weren’t worse.

“This is the worst nightmare a school district could ever face,” Jefferson County School District Superintendent Chad Martin said at a news conference. “We prepare for it, but we're never truly ready for it. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims and their families and all those involved.”