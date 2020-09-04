Rapper Silentó, who is known for his debut hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," was arrested twice over the weekend — the second time in Los Angeles after allegedly threatening two strangers with a hatchet, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Silentó, 22, whose full name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. The crime was allegedly committed while Hawk was out on bail for a separate arrest in Santa Ana.

On Friday, Hawk was booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, Orange County district attorney spokesperson Kimberly Edds told BuzzFeed News. That incident is still under review.

A representative for the Santa Ana Police Department didn't immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment Thursday.

Prosecutors said hours later, at about 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Hawk walked into a stranger's unlocked home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village and whipped out a hatchet. He allegedly attempted to strike two people in the home with the hatchet, but one of them was able to disarm him.

Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves told BuzzFeed News that Hawk was looking for a woman when he entered the home. No additional information was available.

Hawk remained in custody Thursday on a $105,000 bail, according to online booking records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Representatives for the rapper didn't immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Released in 2015, the "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" music video sparked a popular hip-hop dance trend. He later released an album titled Fresh Outta High School.