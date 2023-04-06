Rapper Coolio Died From An Accidental Overdose Of Fentanyl And Other Drugs, The Coroner's Office Said

Rapper Coolio died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and other drugs, according to new information from coroner's officials.

Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., collapsed at a friend's house in Los Angeles and was pronounced dead at the scene on Sept. 28, 2022. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled that his death was caused by the "effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine," according to the office's website.

The office's report also listed cardiomyopathy, asthma, and recent use of phencyclidine, or PCP, as other significant conditions. Officials ruled that the 59-year-old rapper's death was an accident.

His manager declined to comment when reached by BuzzFeed News Thursday. In a previous statement, Coolio's talent manager Sheila Finegan​ said the rapper "touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly."

"Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing," Finegan said in the Sept. 28 statement. "Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Coolio began recording music in the 1980s and won a Grammy for his mid-’90s hit "Gangsta's Paradise." He continued to perform and had appeared at Riot Fest in Chicago just over a week before his death.