R. Kelly Has Been Indicted With 11 More Sexual Assault And Abuse Charges

R. Kelly was indicted Thursday with 11 additional counts of sexual assault and abuse charges related to one alleged victim.

Kelly faces four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court documents. The new charges were filed by a Cook County grand jury and involve a woman who was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged abuse.

The indictment accuses Kelly of ejaculating onto the victim's body and committing acts of sexual penetration by the use or threat of force. In some cases, Kelly allegedly committed battery in the course of the alleged crimes, the documents said.

Kelly was arrested in February on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were underage during the alleged acts. He recently served two stints in jail, first for failing to post $100,000 bond on sexual abuse charges, and then for failing to pay his ex-wife $161,663 in child support.

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said Thursday that the new charges involve one of four alleged victims identified in the February indictment.

"These 'new' charges are not really new-they are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts," Greenberg said in an email to BuzzFeed News. "And we still expect the same results."

The R&B singer has been the subject of a series of public allegations of sexual misconduct since the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, aired earlier this year.



Kelly, who has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with underage girls, was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008.