An R. Kelly Fan Was Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To "Storm" The Offices Of The Prosecutors In His Sex Trafficking Trial

A fan of R. Kelly was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening to "storm" the office of the US attorneys who prosecuted the R&B singer in his sex trafficking trial last year.

Christopher Gunn, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was charged with making threats against prosecutors in the US attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York, officials announced Monday. At an appearance in federal court in Chicago, a judge ordered that Gunn remain in custody ahead of a detention hearing later this week, according to the Chicago Tribune.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison, according to the US attorney's office.

The charge stems from a video prosecutors say Gunn posted to his YouTube channel "DeBoSki Gunn" in October 2021. In the video, titled "Get Real Familiar," Gunn shows a photo of the US attorney's office in Brooklyn and states, "That's where they at. That's where they work at... We're going to storm they office," according to court documents.

He then names three of the federal prosecutors who tried Kelly, the complaint states. In the video, Gunn also shared footage from a scene in the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood that showed one of the characters loading a firearm and included the sound of a gunshot, according to the documents.

The complaint also describes how Gunn allegedly received money through Cash App "in relation to the Kelly matter" between February 2021 and June 2022. According to the documents, investigators identified eight such transactions, including payments with messages saying "30 rounds on the haters" and "30 rounds.. free R kelly."

According to court documents, Gunn attended Kelly's trial on at least one day in September 2021. A spokesperson for the US attorney's office confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Gunn was also arrested by the New York Police Department outside federal court that day. A representative for the NYPD did not immediately respond to questions regarding the arrest.



Throughout the trial, super fans blasted Kelly's music outside the courthouse and regularly interjected during the proceedings to accuse witnesses of lying. Gunn has frequently posted about the trial on his YouTube channel, with numerous videos titled "R Kelly Propaganda."



Kelly was convicted last September of one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law addressing sex trafficking, after prosecutors showed how the R&B singer exploited his star power to prey on underage girls, young women, and at least two male victims. He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday and faces decades in prison.