R. Kelly Could Finally Face Justice For The Tape Of Him Allegedly Sexually Abusing And Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl

Fourteen years ago, a jury acquitted R. Kelly of producing child sexual abuse images in spite of a horrific video that allegedly showed him sexually assaulting and urinating on a 14-year-old girl. Their “not guilty” verdict allowed the R&B artist to walk free and continue preying on dozens of girls and young women.



Now, less than a year after Kelly’s long-anticipated conviction in a federal sex crimes case in New York, federal prosecutors in his hometown of Chicago will attempt to at last hold him accountable for allegedly recording that infamous tape after their state counterparts failed to do so. In a new trial set to start Monday, the alleged victim, whose absence in the 2008 trial played a major role in the jury’s decision to acquit Kelly, is cooperating with prosecutors. According to recent documents filed by the defense, she is expected to testify that she was the girl in the video — and that she wasn’t telling the truth when, allegedly under pressure from Kelly, she told a Cook County grand jury it wasn’t her.

The tape was parodied in a popular 2003 sketch on Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Central show. Bootlegged versions were sold on the streets of Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and other cities. Though Kelly is already — finally — facing a 30-year prison sentence for decades of sexual abuse, his second federal trial may be a reckoning on the video that helped tie flagrantly predatory behavior to his public image and expose how he managed to escape accountability for so long.

“The most important thing about this trial is to highlight the travesty of justice that was the 2008 Cook County State’s Attorney's trial,” Jim DeRogatis, the Chicago journalist who broke the story about the tape for the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002, told BuzzFeed News in a recent interview. One of the victims who testified about graphic abuse in the New York trial described how she first met Kelly outside the 2008 Chicago trial, which she attended as a young fan.

“If he had not been acquitted, how many lives would have been spared the trauma of his sexual abuse?”

In the upcoming Chicago case, Kelly is facing 13 counts, including charges of producing and receiving child sexual abuse images and obstructing justice. He is accused of recording videos of himself sexually abusing the girl in the infamous tape, as well as two other minors, and is facing charges of luring them and two more underage girls to engage in criminal sex acts with him. Prosecutors also allege that he schemed with associates to round up the illicit tapes, pay off witnesses, and persuade the girl at the center of the 2008 case and her parents to lie about the true nature of her relationship with Kelly.

Unlike in New York, Kelly will be on trial with two codefendants who allegedly helped him conceal his wrongdoings during the investigation in the 2000s. Derrel McDavid, who served as a business manager for Kelly from 1991 to 2014, is accused of conspiring to obstruct justice and of receiving and conspiring to receive child sexual abuse images. Milton Brown, a former employee of Kelly’s, is facing one count of conspiring to receive child sexual abuse images. All three men have pleaded not guilty, and over the years they’ve described the women who have accused them of crimes as liars who were motivated by money.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, followed by opening statements from attorneys.

The Chicago indictment alleges that Kelly and McDavid began paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to an acquaintance in 2001 to collect the videos of Kelly allegedly sexually abusing the girls. Then sometime around June 2008, while Kelly was on trial for the state charges and acquitted, the pair and their associates paid that person $170,000 to cancel a press conference he had scheduled to announce that he had recovered videos showing Kelly sexually abusing minors, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also allege that in 2007, Kelly and McDavid agreed to pay someone approximately $250,000 to return a tape that showed Kelly having sex with her and the girl who was the focus of the 2008 case. Kelly and McDavid also allegedly paid a third individual $100,000 for their efforts to return tapes depicting Kelly with the individual and the minor. As a condition of the payments, the individuals had to take polygraph examinations to determine whether they had returned all copies of the tapes.

Authorities did not disclose the details of these accusations — which suggest how Kelly and his associates allegedly pressured witnesses and victims into silence — until July 2019, when Kelly was hit with both the Chicago and New York indictments. The indictments followed a 2017 investigation by DeRogatis published by BuzzFeed News and the 2019 docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which further detailed the allegations of women who said Kelly had abused them. But one of those women, Lisa Van Allen, had been telling her story publicly for years; in the 2008 trial, she testified that McDavid had paid her and another man $20,000 to return a different tape showing her and the girl in that case having sex with Kelly. Van Allen at that time said Kelly had offered her a total of $250,000, a detail that matches the indictment handed down more than a decade later. (Prosecutors would not comment on whether Van Allen was the woman described in the new charge.)

Why it has taken so long for Kelly to face federal prosecution is something DeRogatis said he’ll never understand, but it’s clear that his reporting and the documentary had an impact on the case finally breaking ground.