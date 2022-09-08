Here's How World Leaders Are Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Queen was "a constant presence" in his people's lives.

"Her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history," Trudeau tweeted. "As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth."



During a news conference Friday morning in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remembered the Queen for her "level of knowledge and care" she had for the island nation.

"This is a time of deep sadness," Ardern said. "Young or old, there is no doubt that a chapter is closing today and with that we share our thanks for an incredible woman who we were lucky enough to call our Queen."

The prime minister recalled gifting Elizabeth an image of her from a visit to New Zealand about 50 years ago captured by a young woman with a Polaroid camera.

"It showed her in the back of a vehicle laughing," Ardern said. "Not only did she remember the visit, she could remember what was making her laugh. That speaks to me someone who gave a life of service, but also enjoyed the role that she played as difficult as I'm sure it was."

Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said in a statement that since taking the helm of the British empire at the age of 25 and up until her death, the Queen "has captivated the world." The Obamas remembered her reign as "defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic" and said she defied "the odds and expectations placed on women of her generation."