A Top Iranian Military Commander Was Killed In A US Airstrike In Baghdad

One of the most powerful men in Iran was among those killed in an airstrike near Baghdad's international airport early Friday amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Iraqi state TV first reported that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed when rockets destroyed two vehicles traveling near the airport. In a statement, the Pentagon later confirmed Soleimani's death, saying the airstrike was ordered by President Trump, in part, to deter "future Iranian attack plans."

"Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the Pentagon said.

Friday's deadly airstrike came days after pro-Iran protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad in response to US-led airstrikes in the region.

Trump took a hardline on Iran throughout his campaign and into his presidency. He withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under Barack Obama and imposed new sanctions against the country.

Still, Soleimani's death will spur fears of strong retaliation from Iran against Israel or American interests in the Middle East.