A Top Iranian Military Commander Was Killed In A US Airstrike In Baghdad
The airstrike came days after pro-Iran protesters attacked the US embassy in Iraq in response to deadly air raids led by the US.
One of the most powerful men in Iran was among those killed in an airstrike near Baghdad's international airport early Friday amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
Iraqi state TV first reported that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed when rockets destroyed two vehicles traveling near the airport. In a statement, the Pentagon later confirmed Soleimani's death, saying the airstrike was ordered by President Trump, in part, to deter "future Iranian attack plans."
"Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the Pentagon said.
Friday's deadly airstrike came days after pro-Iran protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad in response to US-led airstrikes in the region.
Trump took a hardline on Iran throughout his campaign and into his presidency. He withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under Barack Obama and imposed new sanctions against the country.
Still, Soleimani's death will spur fears of strong retaliation from Iran against Israel or American interests in the Middle East.
On Twitter, Iran's foreign affairs minister called the airstrike "international terrorism" and an "extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation."
Soleimani is a long time member of Iran's military, joining the Revolutionary War Guard (IRGC) in 1979 following the Iranian Revolution. He grew to become one of the country’s most powerful commanders, spearheading an effort to deploy militias around the Middle East to grow Iran’s influence there.
Soleimani was known to show up on the frontlines everywhere from Iraq to Syria, where he led efforts to help prop up the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
In Baghdad, he was seen as one of the most visible signals of Iran’s influence on the Iraqi government. The general reportedly acted as kingmaker in 2010, pressuring Iraq’s rival factions to keep former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in his position on behalf of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini. And during the war to topple ISIS from its territory in Iraq, Soleimani was often in the field directing Iranian militias operating on the ground as the US assaulted the militants from the air.
