Multiple People Were Struck By A Vehicle During A Protest In New York City

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Last updated on December 11, 2020, at 6:15 p.m. ET

Posted on December 11, 2020, at 5:36 p.m. ET

A young man holds his bandaged leg while sitting on the curb
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

A protester has his leg bandaged after a car struck multiple people in Manhattan, Dec. 11.

Multiple people were struck by a vehicle during a protest Friday afternoon in New York City.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, but preliminary information indicated that their injuries were not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told BuzzFeed News. It was also not clear if the collisions were intentional.

The incident occurred at about 4:08 p.m. at East 39th Street and Third Avenue. Officials initially said demonstrators had gathered in the area to call for justice for George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked global protests against police brutality and racial injustice. However, local outlets reported that protesters were marching in solidarity with ICE detainees who are on a hunger strike at the Bergen County Jail in New Jersey.

Police officers surround a black BMW in a street
Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

New York Police Department officers surround a car at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended, officials said.

Video of the scene showed a large presence of first responders in the intersection.

Eric Wasserman 🦆 "WASS" @EricWasserman1

#BREAKING At least six people struck by car in #Manhattan during #BlackLivesMatter protest. Unclear on injuries. #NYC #BLM 🎥: CitizenApp

A witness told NBC New York that a BMW had "sped through" the intersection.

"I hear people screaming in the front. I look behind me. The woman is plowing through. I run out of the way," she said, adding that she saw "bodies flying" and had to dodge a bike that "came flying for [her] face."

Police: A group of protestors were struck by a car today in Manhattan. Police have the E 39th @ Lex blocked off. Police talking to driver @NBCNewYork
Adam Harding @HardingReports

Police: A group of protestors were struck by a car today in Manhattan. Police have the E 39th @ Lex blocked off. Police talking to driver @NBCNewYork

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

