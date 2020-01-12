Canadians Woke Up To An Emergency Alert About An "Incident" At A Nuclear Plant, But It Was A False Alarm
The Province of Ontario and Ontario Power Generation are investigating how the alert was mistakenly sent out.
Millions of Canadians woke up to an emergency alert about an unspecified "incident" at a Toronto-area nuclear plant that officials soon after said was sent by mistake Sunday.
The alert, which was sent to everyone in the province of Ontario just before 7:30 a.m. local time, warned that "an incident" was reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, but that there was "NO abnormal release of radioactivity" and that people in the immediate area did not need to take any protective measures.
A little over a half an hour later, Ontario Power Generation, which operates the facility, tweeted that the alert was sent in error and that there was no danger to the public or the environment.
The power company said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that it was working with the local officials to investigate the incident, reiterating that "there is no danger to the public."
"There was no radiological event," the statement said. "The alert was issued in error."
Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones later said that the erroneous alert was issued during a routine training exercise, adding that there was no incident that should have triggered the notification to the public.
A spokesperson for Jones' office told BuzzFeed News the alert was issued by staff at the provincial emergency operations centre, a division of the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
"The Government of Ontario sincerely apologizes for raising public concern and has begun a full investigation to determine how this error happened and will take appropriate steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," Jones said in a statement on Twitter.
The alert caused panic across the province. Some made references to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine, which was dramatized in an HBO miniseries last year.
And, as with just about any news event in times like these, people took to Twitter to make jokes about the situation.
Almost two hours after the initial message, people received a second emergency alert that said the previous alert was issued in error and that there was "NO active nuclear situation" at the facility.
Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said he is demanding a full investigation into how the mistake happened.
"Like many of you, I was very troubled to have received that emergency alert this morning," Ryan said in a tweet. "While I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that an error such as this occurred."
