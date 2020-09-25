The Feds Are Investigating Issues With A Small Number Of Mail-In Ballots In One Pennsylvania County

An election worker in a different county handles mail-in ballots in May during Pennsylvania's primaries.

Federal authorities are investigating issues with a small number of mail-in ballots that were "improperly opened" and "discarded" in one Pennsylvania county, a US attorney announced Thursday.

In what was seen by political experts as a highly unusual and even inappropriate statement, David J. Freed, US Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, announced that officials were investigating after they recovered nine military ballots for the upcoming general election that were "discarded" at the Luzerne County Board of Elections, including seven that were cast for President Donald Trump.

A letter Freed sent to the county's elections director hours later further clarified that elections staff had "improperly opened" the ballots and "had the ballots removed and discarded, or removed and placed separately from the envelope containing confidential voter information and attestation."

Freed said at this time it appears that three of the nine ballots can be attributed to voters while the remaining six cannot. The seven ballots that included votes for Trump were found without a matching envelope. Of those, just one has since been tied to an envelope, meaning it can be attributed to the voter who cast it.

The other two ballots that had been "discarded" and were recovered by elections staff were reinserted into "what appeared to be their appropriate envelopes," the letter stated. It is not known which candidate those votes were for.

In addition to the nine military ballots, investigators found four "apparently official, barcoded, absentee ballot envelopes that were empty," including two that had completed attestations and signatures, and one that had a handwritten return address. The letter stated that the majority of these materials were found outside in a dumpster.

In Pennsylvania, elections workers cannot open mail-in ballots until the morning of Election Day.

Freed said that while investigators are continuing to review the materials, the initial findings of the investigation were "troubling."

"The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections must comply with all applicable state and federal election laws and guidance to ensure that all votes-regardless of party-are counted to ensure an accurate election count," he said. "Even though your staff has made some attempts to reconstitute certain of the improperly opened ballots, there is no guarantee that any of these votes will be counted in the general election."



It wasn't clear why elections staff discarded the ballots, but Freed said they have learned that "all or nearly all envelopes received" at the county elections officers "were opened as a matter of course" due to their similar appearance.

"It was explained to investigators the envelopes used for official overseas, military, absentee and mail-in ballot requests are so similar, that the staff believed that adhering to the protocol of preserving envelopes unopened would cause them to miss such ballot requests," the letter stated.

He said this issue had existed during the state's primary earlier this year but had not been rectified.

In 2016, Trump won more than 58% of votes in Luzerne County, which has a population of about 317,000 people, according to US Census estimates.

Luzerne County Elections Director Shelby Watchilla did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

In a statement emailed to BuzzFeed News, Chief County Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said Watchilla discovered the issue last week and that her findings were immediately reported to authorities.

Freed said his office, as well as the FBI, began investigating the issue on Monday at the request of the Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis.



"The County will continue to work in cooperation with the authorities throughout their review," Crocamo said. "Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate for the County to provide further comment at this time."

Freed's initial statement, which initially incorrectly stated that all nine ballots were cast for Trump, immediately sparked unfounded claims by the president's campaign that this was evidence that Democrats were trying to steal the election.

But FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress on Thursday that the agency has "not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise."

"Certainly to change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary," Wray said.



Freed is a Republican who was nominated by President Trump for his position in 2017.

His announcement about the Pennsylvania investigation, including the revelation that most of the ballots involved were cast for Trump, raised concerns for election law experts.

Before Freed's statement was released, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had mentioned the case during a briefing, saying, "Trump ballots, ballots for the president, were found in Pennsylvania and I believe you should be getting more information on that shortly."



Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School and a former Department of Justice official, wrote on Twitter that, "An investigation here may be reasonable. But there is NO legit reason for: 1) a DOJ press release on a pending investigation, that 2) announces a partial list of unconfirmed facts, including 3) the identity of one of the candidates on specific ballots."

"There's no statute that turns on the identity of the preferred candidate in this context. None," Levitt later told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview. "It’s a fact that does not matter for law enforcement purposes. Either the ballots were treated properly or not but it does not matter who the votes were cast for. The only reason to include that information is for partisan political purposes."



Levitt pointed to the DOJ's own guidelines, revised in 2017, that investigations by federal prosecutors into election fraud "must be conducted in a way that minimizes the likelihood that the investigation itself may become a factor in the election."