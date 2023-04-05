Here’s What Paying Off Your Student Loans Can Do To Your Credit Score

What is a good credit score and how do you maintain one?

A good credit score is typically in the range of 700 to 800 with anything over that considered to be “exceptional,” said Brett Wysopal, a senior financial planner at New York-based financial planning firm Brooklyn Fi .

“If you have good payment histories, good length of credit, outstanding balances being paid, [credit] utilization, you can really maximize that,” Wysopol said.

Payment history is the number one factor in determining credit scores, so making payments on time — and over time — is the best way to boost your number, experts said. The age of your credit accounts can also impact your score because the older the account, the more information a lender can get on your use of credit.

“You definitely don’t want to be late or miss any payments, in general, not just student loans,” Wysopal said. “That’ll ding your credit score.”

Having a mix of credit accounts can also increase your credit score because it shows you can use different kinds of credit successfully. There are two major types of credit: installment loans, like a student loan or a mortgage, and revolving credit, like a credit card. What distinguishes installment loans is that there is typically a set time period for repayment and a standard payment made each month. Payments on revolving credit on the other hand can change month to month depending on how much credit you use.

But if you’ve just opened up several new credit accounts or if there is a record of recent inquiries into your credit history, what’s known as a pull, that could signal to lenders that you “may be on the verge of racking up a whole bunch of new debt,” Barrington said. Refinancing federal student loans into private student loans can also cause pulls on your credit history that could negatively impact your score.

“Opening up a bunch of new accounts all at once is more likely to hurt than help your credit, but having built up a history over time that’s a positive thing,” he said. “Every account you have it’s a clue to how responsible you are at using credit. And the more clues there are, the more evidence there is, the more conviction somebody can have in the decision they make about whether or not to lend you money.”

The amount of credit you utilize can also impact your credit score. “If you’ve got just one credit card and that’s almost maxed out, that’s not as good if you have a balance that’s near zero,” Barrington said.

Keeping old credit card accounts open — even if you don’t use them — can also be beneficial because it positively impacts the age of your credit history.