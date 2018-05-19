BuzzFeed News

The Family Of The Santa Fe High School Shooting Suspect Just Issued A Statement Offering Condolences To Victims

The family of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is suspected of killing 10 people, said the attack was "incompatible with the boy [they] love."

By Stephanie K. Baer

Posted on May 19, 2018, at 5:44 p.m. ET

Handout / Getty Images

The family of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is suspected of fatally shooting 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday, issued a statement Saturday offering condolences to the victims of the attack.

"We are saddened and dismayed by yesterday's events at Santa Fe High School," the statement said. "We extend our most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims."

The family said they were "as shocked and confused as anyone else" about what happened.

Pagourtzis, 17, faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault against a public servant after allegedly opening fire at the school, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others.

After his arrest, Pagourtzis admitted to shooting multiple people with "the intent on killing people" in an interview with police, according to court documents.

"We are gratified by the public comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy," the statement said, adding that, "what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love."

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Here's the full statement from the suspect's family:

