An Olive Garden Waitress Posted A Photo On Facebook Of A Man Allegedly Abusing A Baby. Hours Later He Was Arrested.

A 911 dispatcher who went to high school with the waitress saw the post and alerted authorities in the city where the couple lived to make a welfare check.

A Tennessee man and woman were arrested on child abuse charges after a waitress who observed bruises on their baby's face at an Olive Garden restaurant in Kentucky posted about the family on Facebook. Jordan Cooper said the couple came in to the restaurant in the town of Paducah Sunday night with a young girl and a baby who appeared to have been "beaten in the face." "Her face was black and blue all over," Cooper wrote in the now-deleted Facebook post. "The guy in this picture was force feeding her food down her throat and grabbing her by her shirt and getting in her face."

Cooper told WPSD-TV when she walked around to the baby, "she looked at me with a face that said 'help.'" Cooper said she took a photo of a group at a nearby table to capture the couple and the children behind them. She said the man and the woman started to get suspicious and quickly paid their check to leave, so she followed them outside, wrote down their license plate number, and called 911. When she got home, she posted the photo to Facebook, asking anyone who may recognize the man to contact her so she could give the information to police. "I couldn't serve because my heart hurt so bad," she said. "I called [Department of Child and Family Services] and hopefully something gets done." About an hour later at 10 p.m., Cooper's high school friend Aaron Caldwell, a 911 dispatcher for the Metropolis Police Department in Illinois, clocked in for his overnight shift, saw the post, and jumped into action. "I called her she gave me all the information on what was going on," Caldwell told BuzzFeed News. Caldwell said people on Facebook had messaged Cooper, identifying the man as Mark Pierce. "I went ahead and I got all the information on him I could," Caldwell said.

Within a half hour, he had found an address for Pierce in Paris, Tennessee, and called the local police department to make a welfare check at the home. Paris police investigator Derrek Colley told BuzzFeed News that officers responded to the home around 11:45 p.m. and located Pierce, 33, the children's mother, 36-year-old Jessica Woodworth, and the two children. "They observed bruising on the child that they believed to be abuse," Colley said.

Officers then took the child, who is about 20 months old, to a local hospital for evaluation and arrested Pierce and Woodworth on charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

