A New Oklahoma Law Will Criminalize Abortions. Whether It Takes Effect Depends On The Supreme Court.

For years, laws like Oklahoma's and other previability bans have been struck down by the courts because under Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — the 1992 ruling that said restrictions cannot place an “undue burden” on access — states cannot ban abortion before the point of viability, which is usually around 24 weeks. In 2016, then–Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin vetoed a similar bill that would have made performing abortions punishable by up to three years in prison, saying it wouldn't survive a legal challenge.

But with Donald Trump's election in 2016, anti-abortion activists were able to get the issue back in front of the Supreme Court, which now has a 6–3 conservative majority. And since the justices allowed Texas's six-week ban to take effect last year and indicated during Dobbs arguments that they may be open to overturning Roe or at least chipping away at the viability line, conservative lawmakers have rushed to pass new abortion bans and restrictions.



Despite the wave of anti-abortion legislation making its way through statehouses across the South and the Midwest, the passage of Oklahoma's bill last week caught some observers off guard. The bill, which was passed by the state Senate last year, was added to the state House of Representatives agenda on April 4. It passed the next day in a 70–14 vote with no debate.

What makes Oklahoma's law so extreme is that it prohibits abortions "from conception," as its author, Republican state Sen. Nathan Dahm, proudly said in a tweet, and it also threatens severe penalties for performing the procedure.

"Even the Texas law allows abortions up to six weeks, and by outlawing it entirely and creating criminal penalties for physicians we're basically in the pre-Roe era," Ahmed said, adding that even with the exception, providers will likely be hesitant to perform the procedure out of fear of being criminally punished.

"Needless to say, this is not a good environment in which to provide reproductive healthcare," she said.

And although the law specifically states that a pregnant person cannot be charged "with any criminal offense in the death of her own unborn child," advocates and experts don't trust that officials won't arrest or prosecute people who self-manage their abortions. In Texas, a 26-year-old woman was recently arrested and charged for being involved in a "self-induced abortion." She was later released and prosecutors acknowledged she did not violate any laws.

"Maybe as the laws stand they won't criminalize people who have abortions, but that doesn't mean they won't add it later," said Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and executive director of the reproductive justice nonprofit group We Testify. "The anti-abortion movement also used to say we don’t want to criminalize abortion, we just want to make it safer. I mean, that was a fucking lie, right?"