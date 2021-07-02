A Gas Leak Caused A Fire In The Gulf Of Mexico And The Videos Are Unreal
"Oh cool they've opened the portal to Hell."
A fire broke out in the southern waters of the Gulf of Mexico Friday after an underwater pipeline leaked, sending the internet ablaze with horror as videos of flames spewing out of the ocean went viral.
Mexican-state-owned petroleum company Petróleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex, said a gas leak was discovered in the 12-inch submarine pipeline near a platform in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field. Firefighting crews were able to snuff out the swirling, fiery mass of water by about 10:45 a.m., the company said. No injuries were reported.
Ángel Carrizales, executive director of Mexico's oil safety regulatory agency ASEA, tweeted that the leak "did not generate any spill," but did not say what exactly was on fire.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation, but as usual, Twitter users had their own ideas about what exactly was going on.
Footage of the fire looked so unreal that some wondered if, or hoped that, it was fake.
Others couldn't help but poke fun at the cruel irony of fighting a fire in the water with...water.
Portal to hell or not, maybe someone is trying to tell us something.
