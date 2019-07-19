A 32-Year-Old Former NFL Player Died Of Heatstroke As A Heat Wave Grips The US

A 32-year-old former NFL player died of heatstroke Thursday night as a dangerous heat wave with sizzling hot temperatures began sweeping across much of the US, prompting heat alerts for more than 200 million people.

Mitch Petrus, who played for the New York Giants and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012, died at a hospital in North Little Rock, Arkansas, after working outside at his family’s shop, according to the Pulaski County coroner.

Arkansas, like much of the country, is experiencing a heat wave with near-record temperatures and unusually high dew points that forecasters described Friday as “prolonged, dangerous, and potentially deadly.”

The heat index — how hot it feels when humidity is taken into account — was between 101 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit in the Little Rock area Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Heat indexes are forecast to remain above 100 degrees in some parts of the country through Sunday.

About 200 million people were under a heat watch, warning, or advisory Friday evening.