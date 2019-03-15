"Our Gun Laws Will Change," New Zealand's Prime Minister Says After Mosque Attacks
"Obviously I think people will be seeking change and I'm committing to that," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The day after more than 40 were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand in one of the worst mass shootings in the nation's history, the country's prime minister vowed to strengthen the country's gun laws.
"I can tell you one thing right now: our gun laws will change," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during a press conference Saturday morning. "Now is the time for change."
Forty-nine people were killed and more than 40 others injured after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday's afternoon prayer. An Australian citizen in his late 20s has been charged with murder and two others have been taken into custody.
Ardern said the primary gunman used five guns, including semi-automatic weapons and shotguns, in the attack, adding that he obtained a gun license in November 2017 and acquired the guns thereafter.
Authorities would be investigating how and when he acquired the firearms as well as the suspect's travel in and out of New Zealand, Ardern said.
The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, is due to appear in court Saturday. He was not known to Australian or New Zealand intelligence agencies and was not on any watch lists.
The minimum legal age to own a gun in New Zealand is 16 or 18 for military-style semi-automatic weapons. Gun owners are required to have a license but, according to the BBC, most weapons don't have to be registered and license holders can purchase as many weapons as they want.
In her remarks, Ardern noted that there have been attempts to change the country's gun laws in 2005, 2012, and most recently in 2017.
"Obviously I think people will be seeking change and I'm committing to that," she said.
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.