Two Women Were Stabbed At The Museum Of Modern Art In New York City

Two women were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The stabbings occurred at approximately 4:16 p.m., a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told BuzzFeed News. Both individuals, who are employees at the MoMA, were transported to Bellevue Hospital and were in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Police were looking for one male suspect. No other information was immediately available. The MoMa did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Videos posted to social media showed museum-goers calmly evacuating the building.