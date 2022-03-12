Two Women Were Stabbed At The Museum Of Modern Art In New York City
Both individuals, who are employees at MoMA, were transported to the hospital and in stable condition, according to police.
Two women were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The stabbings occurred at approximately 4:16 p.m., a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told BuzzFeed News. Both individuals, who are employees at the MoMA, were transported to Bellevue Hospital and were in stable condition, according to the NYPD.
Police were looking for one male suspect. No other information was immediately available. The MoMa did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
Videos posted to social media showed museum-goers calmly evacuating the building.
Alyssa Katz, a journalist at the scene, said on Twitter that she came across "a stampede of people fleeing" when she went to the MoMA to meet friends.
Katz, who is an editor at the City, tweeted that witnesses told her they "saw someone stabbed in the underarm on the first floor."
