An Inmate Whose Execution Was Called Off Has Been Found Dead In His Cell

A twice-convicted murderer who had tried to kill himself after two scheduled lethal injections were postponed was found dead in his cell in a Nevada state prison Saturday.

Scott Raymond Dozier, 48, who was sentenced to death in 2007 for the 2002 murder of 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller, was found dead of an apparent suicide in his solo cell at Ely State Prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Dozier was pronounced dead at at 4:35 p.m. An autopsy is pending.

Brook Santina, a spokesperson for the department, said Dozier was not on suicide watch Saturday, but he had been under monitoring previously.

Dozier, who was also convicted in the 2001 murder of 26-year-old Jasen Greene in Arizona, had repeatedly said he wanted to die rather than spend the rest of his life in prison, according to the Associated Press.

"I’ve been very clear about my desire to be executed ... even if suffering is inevitable,” Dozier said in a handwritten note to a state court judge who postponed his execution in November 2017, according to the AP.

The judge delayed his execution due to concerns that the drug regimen could leave him suffocating, conscious, and unable to move.