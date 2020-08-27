The NBA Playoffs And WNBA Games Were Postponed A Second Day After Teams Went On Strike Over The Shooting Of Jacob Blake

The NBA playoffs and WNBA games were postponed a second day as players demand racial justice and police accountability in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year old Black man in Wisconsin.

The decisions came after meetings throughout the day.

"We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday," the NBA said in a statement, adding there is a video call between league brass, the players union, and representatives from the 13 teams in "the bubble" in Orlando.

The WNBA said in a statement that as "players continue discussion and reflection on recent events," tonight's games were off. "Information regarding rescheduling of yesterday and today's games will be provided when available."

When the Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, it set off the postponement of games across the league and inspiring other professional athletes to opt out of playing.

The NBA players said the moment — amid a global uprising over the killings of Black people at the hands of police — was not the time for basketball.



The players' decision has become politicized.

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide, told CNBC on Thursday, “The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially.”

He added on CNBC, "I think what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual action that’s going to solve the problem.”



LeBron James, who started an organization to fight voter suppression, shot back on Twitter: